WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore may soon be home to a dirt-bike park, the first of its kind in the country.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen plan to announce that $3 million is going toward building the park.

Additionally, the funds will also go toward expanding STEM programs for Baltimore students.

The group B-360 launched a capital campaign year ago to build a permanent urban dirt-bike park in the city.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

MORE LOCAL NEWS..

The post Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country’s First Dirt-Bike Park appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country’s First Dirt-Bike Park was originally published on 92q.com