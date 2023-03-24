Baltimore may soon be home to a dirt-bike park, the first of its kind in the country.
U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen plan to announce that $3 million is going toward building the park.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Additionally, the funds will also go toward expanding STEM programs for Baltimore students.
The group B-360 launched a capital campaign year ago to build a permanent urban dirt-bike park in the city.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Maryland Sportsbooks Expected To Bring In Millions During March Madness
Howard County Police Hosting Free Steering Wheel lock Giveaway For Hyundai and Kia Owners
Governor Wes Moore Says Maryland WIll Defend Reproductive Rights Amid Texas Abortion Pill Lawsuit
The post Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country’s First Dirt-Bike Park appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country’s First Dirt-Bike Park was originally published on 92q.com
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Prisoner After He Escaped From Local Hospital
-
Minnesota Republican Claims Genocides Between Native Americans And White People Went ‘Each Way’
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Governor Wes Moore Says Maryland WIll Defend Reproductive Rights Amid Texas’ Abortion Pill Lawsuit
-
Georgia Republicans Push Back On Renaming Haunted Lake Named After Confederate Soldiers