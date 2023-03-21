The Abrams tanks that the U.S. was going to send to Ukraine have just been expedited. The tanks will now arrive as early as fall this year. The previous date could have taken a year or longer. This news came Tuesday morning from the National Security Council. This is a day after Xi Jinping landed in Moscow to meet with Vladamir Putin about unknown affairs.
Previously, the U.S. announced that it would send modern M1-A2 battle tanks to Ukraine. However, this would require the U.S. to build new tanks or modernize old ones. It would also require Ukraninans to know how to operate them thus calling for new training. The modern M1-A2 has a new targeting system that’s more complex than the previous versions. Defense officials stated that a group of 65 Ukrainian soldiers will be completing their training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
The decision to speed up the tank process came after Ukraine planned to launch a spring offensive against Russian forces, which will require all of the weapons and advanced systems Western countries have sent.
RELATED
China’s Leader Meets With Putin For Three-Day Visit
U.S., Germany, & Others Approve To Send Tanks To Ukraine
U.S. Expedites Tank Delivery To Ukraine was originally published on hot1009.com
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Prisoner After He Escaped From Local Hospital
-
Minnesota Republican Claims Genocides Between Native Americans And White People Went ‘Each Way’
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Georgia Republicans Push Back On Renaming Haunted Lake Named After Confederate Soldiers
-
Governor Wes Moore Says Maryland WIll Defend Reproductive Rights Amid Texas’ Abortion Pill Lawsuit