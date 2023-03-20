Nike Says StockX Sold 38 Pairs Of Bogus Nike Sneakers To Reseller In Court Filing

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Once again StockX is getting bad publicity out in the sneaker community as court documents have revealed that they once sold a single customer 38 pairs of fake Nike sneakers.

According to Nice Kicks, information about how StockX sold a gang of bootleg Nikes last year was unearthed in documents pertaining to Nike’s lawsuit against the reselling website. Apparently a sneaker collector/reseller purchased multiple pairs of sneakers from StockX and when Nike went to inspect the kicks he received, they confirmed that at least 38 pairs were counterfeit.

Luckily the customer in question was able to return the sneakers to StockX and got himself a full refund, something that some people on social media say was problematic when they’ve attempted to do the same.

StockX’s current Buyer Promise policy, last updated in November 2022, states that once “an order is created and we are unable to offer returns, exchanges, or swaps. You can always resell the item on our platform if you no longer wish to keep it.”

The reseller spoke to Sockjig, a well-known and respected voice in the sneaker space, about the pairs in question.

The reseller purchased multiple pairs of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Mocha”; Air Jordan 1 High OG “University Blue”; and the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Hyper Royal” with 38 of them being fake, according to court documents.

The reseller purchased the colorways with the span of March and July 2022 as the market price dipped “with the intent of holding and flipping later,” Sockjig stated.

Yeah, that’s not a good look at all. Knowing that what’s left of their reputation is hanging on by the thinnest of threads, StockX responded to the claims of moving 38 bootleg pairs of kicks in an attempt to save some face.

“While we can’t comment on pending litigation, we are confident in our legal defenses and have continuously supplied appropriate information in a timely manner. We stand by our verification process as one of the first and best in the industry, and in 2022 alone, rejected more than 330K products worth nearly $100M.”

“StockX also has a Buyer Promise in place, which is central to our mission of offering a safe and secure marketplace for both buyers and sellers. If we make a mistake and incorrectly verify an item, we’re committed to making it right for our customers.”

Nike’s really dragging their reputation through the mud with the lawsuit, but once StockX stopped guaranteeing “Authenticity” it was a wrap for them out on these streets. Heads don’t even rock those StockX tags on their kicks out in the wild anymore (one of the few good things that came from this).

And to think all of this began because StockX began selling NFT’s of Nike sneakers without Nike’s approval. That in turn prompted the lawsuit and everything went downhill for StockX from there.

How this ends will be anyone’s guess, but StockX’s reputation may never recover from this debacle. Between this and having sold fake sneakers to undercover Nike representatives, heads are thinking twice about copping hype sneakers off the reselling website.

What do y’all think of the latest revelation to come from Nike’s lawsuit against StockX? Let us know in the comments section below.

