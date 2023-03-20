Members of the Sharon Baptist Church, faith leaders, family, and friends are all mourning the death of Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn this morning.
The Afro reports that the beloved and respected pastor passed peacefully on Sunday, March 19 at his home surrounded by loved ones including his wife of 60 years, Lillian Vaughn, and his two children.
Get Breaking News On The Go! Text WOLB to 71007 to Join Our Mobile Club!
Rev. Vaughn was the senior pastor of Sharon Baptist Church in Sandtown and was well-loved and respected in the community.
His presence and his preaching will be sorely missed.
Rest well, Rev, Vaughn.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Prisoner After He Escaped From Local Hospital
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Georgia Republicans Push Back On Renaming Haunted Lake Named After Confederate Soldiers
-
Governor Wes Moore Says Maryland WIll Defend Reproductive Rights Amid Texas’ Abortion Pill Lawsuit
-
‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Ravens Fans React To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson