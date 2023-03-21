Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-21-23]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
MiniMix Studio LLC
Business Description: “Contact MiniMix Studio today! We’ll bring the fun to you for soft play parties, teepee sleepovers, Baltimore’s FIRST inflatable bubble house and more!”
Business Website: https://www.minimixstudio.com/
Grateful Life Creations
Business Description: “Inspirational pillows and tote bags made to uplifet and encourage you.”
Business Website: https://www.gratefullifecreations/
Ikonic Live at the Assembly Room
Business Description: “A versatile event space perfect for weddings concerts and more!”
Business Website: https://theassemblyroombaltimore.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Prisoner After He Escaped From Local Hospital
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Georgia Republicans Push Back On Renaming Haunted Lake Named After Confederate Soldiers
-
Governor Wes Moore Says Maryland WIll Defend Reproductive Rights Amid Texas’ Abortion Pill Lawsuit
-
‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Ravens Fans React To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson