Spike In Infant Deaths Concerning For Baltimore Health Officials

Baltimore City agencies and partners with the B’more for Healthy Babies Coalition shared an update on the alarming rise in sleep-related deaths occurring in Baltimore.

In 2022, reports showed that there were a total of 18 infant sleep-related deaths in Baltimore up from 16 in 2021 and 14 in 2020.

The Deputy Director of Child and Family Services at the Baltimore City Department of Social Services, Corine Mullings, explained that these deaths are preventable.

“The loss of a child is unimaginable traumatic for the entire family, and for us as a community, These tragedies are also largely preventable. Practicing safe sleep is the most important step families can take to protect infants” said Mullings.

The best practices for infant safe sleep include:

Place infants on their backs for sleep in their own sleep space with no other people.

Use a crib, bassinet, or portable play yard with a firm, flat mattress and a fitted sheet.

Avoid sleep on a couch or armchair or in a seating device, like a swing or car safety seat (except while riding in the car).

Keep loose blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, bumpers, and other soft items out of the sleep space.

Breastfeed if possible, and avoid smoking.

For more information on safe sleep, click here.

For resources in Baltimore, click here.

