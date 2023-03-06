Here’s your reminder to slow down.
Speed limit cameras have been installed on Baltimore-Washington Parkway in an effort to remind drivers to slow down in work zones.
Additionally, the speed limit has also been reduced to 55 miles per hour.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Work on the MD-295 bridge begins today along with the new speed enforcement. Drivers will have a 21-day warning period. After that, speeding can cost you up to $40.
Construction is expected to be completed this spring as crews repair and replace bridge bearings.
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Maryland To Reimburse Benefits To Victims Of SNAP Fraud
Baltimore County Public Schools To Provide Free Breakfast & Lunch To All Students Beginning Next School Year
New Speed Cameras Are Going Into Effect In Baltimore City School Zones On January 24
The post Speed Limit Cameras Installed On MD-295 appeared first on 92 Q.
Speed Limit Cameras Installed On MD-295 was originally published on 92q.com
-
Third Annual Baltimore Street Food Festival Returning This Weekend
-
A Four Day Work Week Could Be Coming To Maryland
-
40-Year-Old Man With 80-Pound Scrotum Gets Surgery To Reduce His Package
-
Patti LaBelle Is Coming To Live! Casino & Hotel
-
Ben Crump Vows To Stop Gov. DeSantis’ Plan To ‘Exterminate Black History’
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
‘Bring Your Own Bag’ Bill Signed into Law in Baltimore County
-
Baltimore City Leaders Approve $9M Budget To Renovate Edmondson Village Shopping Center