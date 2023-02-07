Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-7-23]

CLOSE
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
B Free Dance and Cheer Academy
Business Description: “B Free Majorette Dance and Cheer now enrolling! Where every athlete is seen, heard, and valued while building precise technique.”
Business Website: https://vcard-maker.com/brittany-brown
WhollyGloss
Business Description: “Angelic Beauty.”
Business Website: https://whollygloss.com
Quoia Angel Scrubs
Business Description: “Serving Baltimore Healoth Care Professionals & Students With Medical Uniforms & Gifts, for Men and Women. 10% Off Nursing Students and Veterans with Proper ID.”
Business Website: www.quoiaangelscrubs.com
