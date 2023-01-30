University Of Southern California To Name Field After Olympian Allyson Felix

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Decorated Olympian Allyson Felix’s passion for the sport of track and field has taken her across the globe and cemented her as one of the greatest athletes of all time. A space that served as the backdrop of the California native’s rise will now bear her name. The University of Southern California, Felix’s alma mater, will rename its field in her honor.

Prior to enrolling at USC, Felix had already dived into the realm of professional sports. She competed in the World Championships while pursuing a degree in education, making her first U.S. team debut in 2003. Over the course of her career, Felix garnered 20 medals at the World Championships—seven individual victories and 13 team relay triumphs—making her the competition’s most-awarded athlete. She also has 11 Olympic medals.

Felix’s impact and influence spans far beyond the track.

She’s a fierce advocate for both racial and gender equity and has used her platform to spread awareness about the Black maternal health crisis. Felix says the USC honor is a full-circle milestone. “For me to be born and raised in Los Angeles and have such a history at USC, I am just completely humbled,” she shared in a statement. “It’s such a huge honor to be a part of history in the campus, and it’s such a special place for me.”

USC President Carol L. Folt says the track is a celebration of her perseverance and tenacity and hopes it serves as a source of inspiration for student-athletes. “The Allyson Felix Field will recognize her immense achievements as a sports legend and Trojan—while also showing our admiration for her role as an entrepreneur, advocate, and champion for women,” she shared.

“Allyson is the most decorated Track and Field Olympian in U.S. history and an inspiration to generations of Trojans. My hope is that students playing on the Allyson Felix Field—or just walking by—will see her name prominently displayed and be curious to learn more about her talent, grit, and generosity.”

The formal renaming ceremony is slated to take place this spring. The honor comes months after Allyson Felix announced her retirement.

