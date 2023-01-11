George Santos Refuses To Quit Congress Amid Calls From New York Republicans To Resign Over Lies

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

After roughly two weeks of GOP silence, it appears that some Republicans are finally denouncing George Santos, the Republican who lied his way to becoming a New York Congressman-elect by falsifying the hell out of his resume.

According to NBC News, on Wednesday, Nassau County Republican officials called on Santos to resign from his newly elected position after Santos—who apparently lied about places he worked, charities he ran and even went so far as to claim he’s both Jewish and biracial—admitted he’s basically the Rachel Dolezal of Herschel Walkers.

From NBC:

“George Santos’ campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication,” Nassau County GOP Chairman Joe Cairo said at a news conference with other party officials.

Cairo took aim at Santos for having “disgraced” the House and made clear that the freshman congressman is “not welcome here at Republican headquarters.”

“We do not consider him one of our Congress people,” Cairo said.

Asked why the demand for Santos to resign came after he was sworn into office, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said he believes in due process, but the situation became “untenable” when Santos admitted to lying.

“He needs help,” Blakeman said, while calling out Santos for being an “outright liar.”

“Congressman-elect George Santos has broken the public trust by making serious misstatements regarding his background, experience and education, among other issues,” Cairo said in a statement released in December.

Of course, Santos being a person who clearly waved bye-bye to ethics and integrity long ago, has responded to calls for him to step down by essentially saying: Nah—me and my fake profile are here to stay.

“I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living. I will NOT resign!” Santos tweeted Wednesday. I’m not sure what who he was elected to serve has to do with him being the Anna Delvey of Donald Trumps, but it sounds like he’s trying to deflect from the actual issue his colleagues have with him.

Anyway, it looks like Santos’ fellow Republicans aren’t the only ones who want him held accountable for his intentional deceit.

More from NBC:

In a complaint filed Tuesday, Democratic Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres, both of New York, requested the House Ethics Committee investigate Santos for his “failure to file timely, accurate and complete financial disclosure reports.”

In their complaint, Goldman and Torres allege Santos violated the Ethics in Government Act and pointed to recent reports, as well as Santos’ own admission, saying he “misled voters in his district about his ethnicity, his religion, his education, and his employment and professional history, among other things.” They also cited Santos’ financial disclosure reports in 2020 and 2022, which they descried as “sparse and perplexing.”

Again, Santos and FBI cop vampire hunter Herschel Walker have plenty in common, all the way down to lies about their educational backgrounds and charitable contributions—and the fact that the vast majority of Republicans don’t seem to care about any of it. Just look at the last president they elected.

Apparently, for the GOP, winning elections trumps ethics and truth every time. (And yes, “trumps” was absolutely an intended pun.)

