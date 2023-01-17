Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-17-23]

Online Editor and Digital Creator For Radio One.

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

ETM Defense & Solutions

Business Description: “We custom build firearms training that makes YOU the first responder for YOUR family”

Business Website: https://etmdefenseandsolutions.com/

Let’s Brunch Café

Business Description: “Whether it’s night or day, we’ll always serve breakfast and mimosas at Let’s Brunch Café!”

Business Website: IG: @letsbrunhcafebaltimore

Plush Vodka

Business Description: “Let your spirit live in the taste of sophistication.”

Business Website: https://plushvodka.com/