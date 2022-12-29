Stan Lee Getting His Own Disney+ Documentary In 2023

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a little over four years since the death of comic book legend/icon, Stan Lee, and in honor of what would’ve been his 100th birthday, Marvel has announced a new documentary dedicated to the man who helped make our childhood’s rock.

Taking to Twitter to announce the new documentary set to drop on Disney+, Marvel posted a quick 25-second teaser of the upcoming documentary while stating “100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus.”

Showcasing his random appearances in multiple Marvel movies, the quick clip pays homage with a montage to the man behind Spider-Man, Ironman, the Incredible Hulk and many other classic comic book superheroes.

Being that it was his 100th birthday, many well-known celebrities and hardcore comic book fans took to Twitter to pay homage to the legend along with his official Twitter account which showered him with praise.

Should be cool to see how the documentary delves into Stan Lee’s thought process behind the creation of countless classic comic book characters and how they impacted pop culture.

Will you be checking for the Stan Lee documentary when it streams on Disney+ come 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

