Man Shot At Mondawmin Metro Station Dies At Shock Trauma

Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was shot at Mondawmin Metro subway station Monday evening.

According to reports, officers were called around 5:05 p.m. to the subway station for a reported shooting.

On the scene, they found a male victim, 20. He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he later died, police said.

City police said officers coordinated with Maryland Transit Administration police officers. The MTA said it suspended the Metro train service at the Mondawmin station, citing police activity at the station.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

