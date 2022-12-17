Retired NBA Player Karl Malone Leads Tornado Relief Efforts In Louisiana

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Louisiana-bred NBA legend Karl Malone is stepping up to support families in his hometown who were significantly impacted by the devastating tornado that hit New Orleans. The Summerfield native is leading a grocery distribution drive for Farmerville residents in need on Sunday, KTVE reported.

The natural disaster reportedly damaged over 200 homes and local businesses. The destructive impact prompted Malone to take action. Malone—who retired as a Laker in 2004 but spent most of his career with the Utah Jazz—is joining forces with Brookshire Grocery Company to distribute $50,000 worth of free groceries to Union Parish residents.

“The Karl Malone family and Auto Group are devastated by the severe impact this storm has had on my Louisiana neighbors, and we immediately wanted to do everything we can to help those in need,” Malone shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We hope that this $50,000 donation will help many families with some of their immediate concerns. We are grateful to have a relationship with Brookshire Grocery Company who is happy to step up to help me make a difference. Our hearts and love go out to the Farmerville community.”

Brookshire Grocery Company CEO and Founder Brad Brookshire added he hopes the effort will provide some relief for residents in the midst of the holiday season. “We know people are in need and we are grateful for the opportunity to quickly help right in time for Christmas. We are proud to partner with Karl and we are honored to help this incredible cause,” he shared. Aside from the upcoming grocery distribution, Malone has helped families with cleanup efforts as part of his relief initiatives.

Local organizations are also leading efforts to support residents, including United Way, the Greater New Orleans Foundation, and Second Harvest Food Bank.

SEE ALSO:

Actor Anthony Mackie Helps Restore New Orleans Homes Damaged By Hurricane Ida

Master P’s Team Hope Foundation Leads Relief Efforts In New Orleans Following Devastating Tornadoes

The post Retired NBA Player Karl Malone Leads Tornado Relief Efforts In Louisiana appeared first on NewsOne.

Retired NBA Player Karl Malone Leads Tornado Relief Efforts In Louisiana was originally published on newsone.com