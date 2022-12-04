Goodr Teams Up With Denver Public Schools To Combat Food Insecurity

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

From the creation of free grocery stores in underserved communities to food distribution drives in neighborhoods throughout the country that have been disproportionately impacted by food insecurity, the food waste solutions startup Goodr has led transformative initiatives designed to combat hunger. The Black-led company—which was founded by social impact innovator Jasmine Crowe—recently opened a Colorado-based grocery store in partnership with Denver Public Schools.

The store is the first of six locations that will open throughout the city. Each one will be harbored inside of a Denver Public Schools community hub. The centers are part of a collaborative effort being led by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver Public Schools superintendent Alex Marrero, designed to take a holistic approach to providing access to an array of resources for students, their families, and educators.

The Goodr grocery store will be stocked with free nutritious food options, clothing items, toiletries, and other necessities for families in need. The project is being supported by Aetna and Amazon.

Crowe took to Instagram to share jubilant images from the ribbon-cutting ceremony and express her excitement about the partnership with Denver Public Schools. “Today was another monumental moment for @goodrco as I stood alongside Denver @mayorhancock and Superintendent Dr. Marrero to open the first of six new Goodr Grocery Stores with @denverpublicschools,” she posted. “Thank you to @aetna and @amazon for supporting this rollout. I am so excited about the lasting impact these stores will create. We opened Goodr’s first grocery store last September. At the end of this year, we will have 12 stores. I said it when I started this company in 2017- we will change how hunger is addressed in this country. We’ll solve the logistics problem of hunger; It’s past time we solve this so that everybody eats!”

Food insecurity has been a pressing issue in Denver. A study revealed 33 percent of the city’s population lives in food insecure households; a figure that has been exacerbated due to financial burdens stemming from the pandemic.

News about Goodr’s partnership with Denver Public Schools comes months after the company closed a successful Series A fundraising round.

