Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-13-2022]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Just Taste Catering
Business Description: “It’s nothing like the ultimate experience with great foods made with love, good people and conversations. WHY WAIT? JUST TASTE.”
Business Website: https://www.justtastecatering.com/
Regally Insane Hair and Body
Business Description: “Regally Insane- Healthy options for the entire family, where we cover you from your crown to the ground!”
Business Website: https://www.regallyinsane.com/
Vivid Threads, LLC
Business Description: “Vivid Threads where imagination comes to life.”
Business Website: https://www.vividthreads.com/