Maryland Sports Wagering Commission Approves 10 Mobile Sports Betting Licenses

Two years after sports betting was legalized in the state, The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission has awarded mobile sports wagering licenses to 10 businesses.

The businesses include:

Arundel Amusements (Bingo World)

BetMGM Maryland Sports LLC

Crown MD Online Gaming LLC (DraftKings)

CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity LLC (Horseshoe Casino Baltimore)

Greenmount OTB LLC

Long Shot’s LLC

Maryland Stadium Sub LLC (Washington Commanders)

PENN Maryland OSB LLC (Hollywood Casino Perryville)

PPE Maryland Mobile LLC (Live! Casino and Hotel)

Riverboat on the Potomac LLC

The commission received a total of 21 applications.

According to the Assistant Director of Communications for Public Affairs for Maryland Lottery and Gaming, the commission expected several of the companies to be able to complete demonstrations of their products in time to launch by Thanksgiving Day. However, the agency did not have an exact number at the moment.

Gov. Larry Hogan also released a statement:

“Today we are proud to report that sports fans can finally plan for the official launch of mobile sports betting in the State of Maryland.

