Actor Joseph C. Phillips To Teach At Clark Atlanta University

Actor and author Joseph C. Phillips is taking his passion for the arts to the lecture halls of Clark Atlanta University. He’s been tapped to join the historically Black university’s faculty.

Phillips will serve as a professor in Theatre and Communication Studies. The actor—widely known for the memorable role he portrayed on the sitcom The Cosby Show—brings a wealth of knowledge to the Atlanta-based institution as he has built a career that spans film, television, and theater. His television credits include How to Get Away with Murder, General Hospital, Good Trouble, NCIS, and Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. He’s graced theatrical stages in renditions of A Raisin in the Sun and Six Degrees of Separation, and his filmography includes Strictly Business, Midnight Blue, and Let’s Talk About Sex.

Beyond his work in the arts and entertainment industry, he’s been involved in several philanthropic initiatives with organizations that include the Special Olympics, the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission, the Green Chimneys Foundation, The Red Cross, Big Brothers of Greater Los Angeles, the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, and others. He was the director of the State Board of the California African American Museum. The New York University alum has been a part of fellowships at the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian College, the Abraham Lincoln Fellowship at the Claremont Institute, and the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas.

“Joseph brings a wealth of awe-inspiring talent, meaningful engagement in the community, and a portfolio of informed, decisive commentary to the University,” Clark Atlanta University president Dr. George T. French Jr. shared in a statement. “We anticipate that he will inspire independent thinking, civic responsibility, and a passion for interdisciplinary learning in our students—which aligns perfectly with our mantra to “lift our community by lifting our voices.”

Phillips joins a list of notable celebrities who have served as professors at higher education institutions throughout the country.

