Election Day is only two weeks away from today. As we prepare to head out to the polls, here are some key things you should know as a Maryland voter.
Early Voting begins on Oct.27 lasting through Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
To vote by mail, you must request a mail-in ballot from the State Board of Elections or your local board. To request a mail-in ballot, click here.
RELATED: Maryland 2022 Election Guide
RELATED: D.C. 2022 Election Guide
NOTE: Your request for a mail-in ballot must be received by Nov. 1.
Gubernatorial General Election Day is Nov 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. To find your assigned voting place, click here.
Text WOLB to 71007 to Join Our Mobile Club!
Election judges are needed and you will be compensated! Click here to register.
RELATED: Ballot Drop Boxes For 2022 General Election Now Available
RELATED: Goucher Poll Finds Most Marylanders Plan To Vote In Favor Of Legalizing Marijuana
IMPORTANT INFO FOR YOU SHOULD KNOW BEFORE APPLYING TO BE AN ELECTION JUDGE:
- Must be 16 or older.
- Must be a registered voter.
- Must be able to work at least a 15-hour day.
- Must be willing to work outside your home precinct.
- Must be able to sit or stand for long periods of time.
- Able to speak, read and write in English.
Below are sample ballots for Baltimore City and Baltimore County:
BALTIMORE COUNTY
BALTIMORE CITY
For more information on candidates on the ballots and to make an informed decision, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Important Things To Know Ahead Of Election Day appeared first on 92 Q.
Important Things To Know Ahead Of Maryland’s Election Day was originally published on 92q.com