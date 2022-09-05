Keidi Awadu, Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah & Sister Pam Africa l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Mult-talented researcher Keidi Awadu returns to our classroom and will outline some important financial moves we should be making as we begin the final quarter of 2022. Keidi will also look at some the popular alternatives to our regular diets. Before Keidi, restaurateur Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah on what we should be consuming on this Labor Day. Getting us started, Sister Pam Africa will provide an update on Mumia Abu Jamaal.

