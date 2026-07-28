Trump Administration Threatens Anne Arundel Schools Over Gender Identity Policy

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The Trump administration is threatening legal action and the possible loss of federal funding over Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ policy on student gender identity, CBS Baltimore reports.

In a joint statement, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Education accused the school system of withholding information from parents about a student’s gender identity and social transition at school.

Federal officials allege the district violated parental rights protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, commonly known as FERPA.

The Department of Education said its Student Privacy Policy Office received complaints from Anne Arundel County parents who claimed they discovered the school was referring to their daughter with a masculine name and male pronouns after receiving an email from school staff.

According to the department, the school classified information about the student’s gender identity as confidential medical information that could not be disclosed to the parents.

Federal officials also alleged that the school’s principal declined to provide additional details and that an assistant principal refused to release records related to the matter.

The Education Department said those actions prevented the parents from exercising their rights under FERPA.

Earlier this month, two parents filed a federal lawsuit alleging the school system socially transitioned their child without their knowledge or consent. The lawsuit claims school employees used a masculine name and pronouns when addressing the student.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools said it first learned of the federal government’s allegations through a July 27 press release.

The school system said it had not received any formal notice, findings, correspondence or supporting documents related to the claims.

AACPS added that it takes its responsibilities under FERPA seriously but cannot discuss matters involving an individual student.

Trump Administration Threatens Anne Arundel Schools Over Gender Identity Policy was originally published on 92q.com