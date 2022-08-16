Oscar Winner Viola Davis to Play Lead Villain In ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The forthcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, will star Academy Award-winner Viola Davis as deranged Head Gamemaker, Dr. Volumnia Gaul. The exciting announcement came from the film’s official Twitter account writing, “Meet your Head Gamemaker. Viola Davis has been cast as Dr. Volumnia Gaul in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – arriving in theaters November 2023.”

The Hunger Games movie franchise grossed over $2 billion worldwide.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prequel’s synopsis reads: “Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and a snake.”

Hunger Games producer Nina Jacobson said, “From the beginning, Viola has been our dream for Dr. Gaul because of the finely layered intelligence and emotion she brings to every role. A brilliant and eccentric strategist, Gaul is instrumental in shaping a young Coriolanus Snow into the man he will become. We are incredibly fortunate to have an actor with Viola’s extraordinary range and presence to play this pivotal role.”

