A true sign of the last days of summer in Maryland — the state fair.

The 141st annual Maryland State Fair is only 10 days away and is said to bring new attractions and lots of extra time for fun!

As always, it will be held at the state fairgrounds in Timonium beginning Aug. 25 until Sept 11.

Nelly is also scheduled to perform this year!

Additionally. each visitor that brings five nonperishable food items on Aug, 26 will receive free admission! On Sept. 1, 2, and 5, there will be a rolling 9/11 Memorial & Exhibit to honor the 71 Marylanders killed during the terrorist attacks.

For adults, 12 and older, admission is 10. For seniors 62 and older, admission is $8 and for children 6-11, admission is $5.

NOTE: Children 5 and under are free. Rides are also individually priced.

The post The Maryland State Fair Is Only 10 Days Away appeared first on 92 Q.

