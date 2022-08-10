‘SNL’s Kenan Thompson To Host 74th Emmy Awards On NBC & Peacock

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Kenan Thompson can now add hosting the Emmys to his long-growing list of career accomplishments.

Saturday Night Live’s longest-running cast member Kenan Thompson has been tapped to host this year’s edition of the Emmy Awards, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Per Variety, Thompson was chosen after a “lengthy search” conducted by NBC, the Academy, and Emmys producers Done+Dusted and Reggie Hudlin, who was frantically searching for an A-list name to host the annual award’s show. Luckily for them, they didn’t have to look too far, being that Thompson is literally a mainstay in the network.

Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” Thompson said. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likable and accomplished performers of the last two decades, and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself,” Jen Neal, exec VP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said. “We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

Kenan Thompson Is Winning

Despite Thompson’s sitcom, Kenan, being canceled after two seasons, he is still riding high. Thompson is still dishing out his hilarious style of comedy on SNL and will receive a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

When the Emmys are on September 12, it will mark the return of the awards show to the Microsoft Theater for the first time as the world slowly returns to a “new normal” during the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 74th Emmy Awards airs live on Sunday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will also stream live and on-demand on Peacock.

Photo: Mark LoMoglio / Getty

