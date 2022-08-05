BCPS No Longer Providing Free Meals To All Students

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Heads up, parents!

Baltimore County Public Schools announced that they will no longer be providing free meals to all students.

The district said healthy meals will continue to be offered, by Congress did not extend the program implemented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that allowed for all students to receive free breakfast and lunch.

For the 2022-2023 school year, parents will need to complete a free and reduced meal application as soon as possible. You can find it here.

Additionally, students that attend a non-Community Eligibility Provision school should apply for meal benefits.

To add money to your child’s account for meals and snacks, click here. Anyone who has questions or needs assistance can call 443-809-7855 or e-mail mealbenefits@bcps.org.

