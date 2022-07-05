Buy Black
HomeBuy Black

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-5-2022]

We're highlighting Baltimore's black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Sporty Dog Creations

Business Description: “We make gourmet hot dogs that are handcrafted not manufactured. Come in and try our original creations like the Baltimore Black Sox or Ravens Dog.”

Business Website: https://www.sportydogcreations.com/

BLK Luxe Nails & Beauty

Business Description: “Indulge in self-care, indulge in BLK (pronounced Black) luxe.”

Business Website: https://blkluxebeauty.glossgenius.com/

Janie Empress Realtor of eXp Realty

Business Description: Bringing you closer to homeownership as your Realtor for a Lifetime.”

Business Website: https://janiealston.exprealty.com/

Close