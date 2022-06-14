Local
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-14-2022]

We're highlighting Baltimore's black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Meel’s Meal’s

Business Description: Your meals, Your way. Full service catering for Weddings, Corporate and Social Events

Business Website: IG: MealsbyJameel FB: Jameel Webster

Jernigan Syndicate Group, LLC

Business Description: Jernigan Syndicate Group is a Security & Investigation agency looking to employ local men and women for upcoming new contracts. Support the home team, JSG.

Business Website: https://jernigansyndicategroupllc.com/

Contractors United

Business Description:Transitions Your Visions To Reality  

Business Website: IG: contractors_united

 

