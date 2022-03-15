Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

North Carolina School Board Addresses Mock ‘Slave Auction’ As Anti-CRT Folks Are Silent

Where are all these concerned legislators when mock slavery auctions are happening in the classroom?

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Barcelona Classroom for Elementary Age Students

Source: xavierarnau / Getty

Here’s a question: Where are all of the anti-critical race theory warriors when school lessons make Black students uncomfortable?

Because that’s what all of this anti-CRT hoopla is supposed to be about, right? Legislators are falsely claiming that CRT teaches that certain races are inferior to others or that white people, at the individual level, are inherently racist. So, Republicans trot out these anecdotal instances where educators separate their classrooms by race and/or single out white students to tell them they experience white privilege (which is true, but whatever) and they cite these instances as reasons to ban what they think CRT is from the classroom.

MORE: Mississippi House Passes Anti-CRT Bill To Ban Teaching That Any Race Is Superior To Others—Which No One Teaches

One can only wonder why they never have the same energy when time and time again, teachers trivialize the institution of slavery through class activities where students are instructed to reenact Black oppression.

Where are all these concerned legislators when mock slavery auctions are happening in the classroom?

According to The News & Observer, a mock slave auction recently took place at J.S. Waters School in Goldston, North Carolina. During the “lesson,” Black students were reportedly “sold” by white students presumably to demonstrate what went on during the trans-Atlantic slave trade. But why though? While Black history in America is often whitewashed and satirized for Caucasian consumption, one fact is so universally recognized as indisputable: Black people were slaves and white people owned them. No one needs a slavery show and tell to be educated on that much.

“Actions such as these, they just do not reflect who we are as a school system,” Chatham County Schools Superintendent Anthony Jackson said in a statement apologizing for the incident Monday. “And I say, unapologetically, will not be tolerated in the school system.”

“I want to do something that needs to be done here publicly. I want to offer an apology,” Jackson continued during a school board meeting that was packed with parents, students and activists. “An apology to every single student who has ever felt unsafe while in our care, to every student who has ever felt demeaned, disrespected or marginalized because of their race, ethnicity, sex, gender, religion or disability. In Chatham County schools, we proudly boast that diversity is our strength, and moving forward it will be our intentional focus to ensure that this celebration includes everyone. Moving forward, my personal commitment to you, is that we will do better.”

The fallout for the assignment came after a parent of a student at the school, Ashley Palmer called the activity out in a Facebook post earlier this month.

“Our son experienced a slave auction by his classmates and when he opened up we were made aware that this type of stuff seems to be the norm so much that he didn’t think it was worth sharing,” she wrote. “His friend ‘went for $350’ and another student was the Slavemaster because he ‘knew how to handle them.’ We even have a video of students harmonizing the N-word. Since when were children so blatantly racist?”

I mean, the kids are out here having slave auctions on Snapchat, sis’—that ship been sailed. 

Anyway, according to a press release by Chatham Organizing For Racial Equity (CORE), the assignment took place “in the presence of staff and faculty, and while being filmed.”

The News & Observer reported that since the incident, the superintendent has updated school policies to ensure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again. And that’s all that is really ever dome when Black students are demoralized. School policies change and maybe someone gets fired or suspended. But you won’t see the GOP get involved. You won’t see legislators falsely attributing these antics to CRT or scrambling to pass laws to protect Black feelings. That kind of response is reserved for the white and fragile. These actions, however, are blatant displays of white racism, and that’s why conservative white America would rather ignore them. They just don’t fit the narrative.

SEE ALSO:

West Virginia Advances The ‘Anti-Racism Act’ To Protect White Feelings

Poll Shows Most Americans Disagree With The Conservative Campaign To Ban Books And Limit Discussions On Race

US-HISTORY-RACISM-POLITICS-RIGHTS

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

22 photos Launch gallery

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

Continue reading Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate.  A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards.  Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor.   "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected."  While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access.   But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical.  In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling.  As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words.  "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King.   https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential. Check out this brief timeline of some of the events that have occurred since Congressional Republicans last supported voting rights.    

North Carolina School Board Addresses Mock ‘Slave Auction’ As Anti-CRT Folks Are Silent  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Local

Get Ready! Ravens Announce Audition Dates For Marching…

Imagine being part of the legendary Baltimore Ravens game day experience. Audition dates and registration for Playmakers and Marching Ravens…
03.12.22

Truckers From All Over The U.S. Come To…

On Sunday in The District, thousands of truckers from all over the nation headed to Washington D.C. for a protest…
03.07.22

St. Jude: Give To Get Your Shirt

The St. Jude legacy is grounded by their mission as we celebrate the past 60 years and many more to…
03.03.22
Photos
Close