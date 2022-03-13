NBA player Bismack Biyombo is expanding his efforts to advance healthcare in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Phoenix Suns center—who hails from the country—has pledged to donate his entire 2022 NBA salary to build a hospital there, CBS Sports reported.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has endured a multitude of setbacks that impact access to healthcare treatment. According to The Borgen Project, there are only 0.28 physicians and 1.19 nurses and midwives for every 10,000 people. The remote locations of villages in the country’s rural regions have also contributed to limited access. Aware of the state of healthcare in his home country, Biyombo—who inked a $1.3 million deal with the Suns and returned to the court in January after taking time off—was determined to cultivate a solution.
In honor of his late father Francis—who passed away last year—he wanted to develop a medical facility that would significantly impact people’s lives. Biyombo is building the hospital through his philanthropic imprint, the Bismack Biyombo Foundation.
This isn’t the first social good project Biyombo has led. Amid the pandemic, he shipped $1 million worth of medical supplies to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
He says he’s using this season to pay homage to his father by honoring his passion for serving others.
“What I told my agent was my salary for this year would be going to the construction of a hospital back home to give hope to the hopeless at home and those individuals who cannot take their family members out,” he shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I want to be able to give them better conditions so that they can somewhat have hope that their loved ones will be able to live and see another day. I wanted to give them something that will continue to serve people under his name.”
NBA Player Bismack Biyombo Pledges To Donate Salary To Build Hospital In Central Africa was originally published on newsone.com