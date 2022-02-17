Two Teenagers Shot & Killed, Another Injured In Southwest Baltimore

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

CriA pair of teenagers are dead after a shooting in southwest Baltimore.

Police said officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 3500 block of Gelston Drive at 6:20 p.m..

They found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. They also found two other teenagers suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. They died from their injuries.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Police said these three teenagers are not the first to get shot on that stretch of Gelston Drive.

Police records show a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were shot and killed on the 3600 block of Gelston Drive on January 1. Before that, a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed on the 3700 block Gelston Avenue on August 10, 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: 16-Year-Old Boy Killed In South Baltimore Double Shooting

See Also: Annapolis Man Charged With Shooting 2 Children Says Group Of Juveniles Was Harassing Him

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: