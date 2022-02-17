Local
Local

Two Teenagers Shot & Killed, Another Injured In Southwest Baltimore

Accident or crime scene cordon tape

meSource: kali9 / Getty

CriA pair of teenagers are dead after a shooting in southwest Baltimore.

Police said officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 3500 block of Gelston Drive at 6:20 p.m..

They found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. They also found two other teenagers suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. They died from their injuries.

Police said these three teenagers are not the first to get shot on that stretch of Gelston Drive.

Police records show a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were shot and killed on the 3600 block of Gelston Drive on January 1. Before that, a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed on the 3700 block Gelston Avenue on August 10, 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

