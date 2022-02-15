Politics
HomePolitics

GOP Hopeful Vernon Jones Plans To Make Trump President Again Without An Election, And It’s Theoretically Possible

Apparently, Jones is not looking to wait until 2024 to give Donald Trump another go at the presidency.

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Former President Trump Holds Rally In Perry, Georgia

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Of all the sunken place residents of House Negro Depot, Republican congressional candidate Vernon Jones has to be the most confounding. Here’s a Black man who was once successfully sued by white men accusing him of racially discriminating against white people, and now he’s another sentient Kool-Aid stand for white conservatives to rest their cold beverages on.

Anyway, it’s weird, but whatever.

Apparently, Jones is not looking to wait until 2024 to give Donald Trump another go at the presidency. Instead, he wants his election into Congress to be an immediate pathway for Trump to resume using his commander-in-chief position to spread misinformation while he spreads rotten tangelo-flavored booty dust all over the Oval Office furniture.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Oh please, Jones is just continuing the GOP tradition of just saying s***. How TF is him being elected to Congress going to make Trump president again?” Well, admittedly, I was thinking the same thing, but it turns out it is possible because a number of our policies regarding what qualifies an elected official are, well, stupid AF.

“On Day One in Congress, I’ll file Articles of Impeachment against both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the betrayal of public trust,” Jones pledged. “Then I’ll cast my vote for President Trump to be Speaker and invite my colleagues to join me. It’s time to throw out the old playbook.”

First of all, Republicans have been vague as hell in citing actual cause to impeach Biden. As Newsweek noted, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) did claim there were “multiple grounds” to consider it. He cited specifically that Biden defied “federal immigration laws and allow 2 million people to come here unimpeded in direct contravention of his obligation under Article Two of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”

Of course, Cruz wasn’t specific about how exactly Biden defied the law, but it likely has something to do with Biden’s proposed immigration policy changes, which all seem to be based around making the lives of illegal immigrants easier. (The horror.) Of course, Cruz also admitted that impeaching Biden can be done “whether it is justified or not” because Democrats did it first. You know we’re still living with the effects of the Trump presidency when “but, but, but they started it” becomes a plausible reason to impeach a president.

But OK, let’s just say for the sake of a stupid-a** argument that Republicans not liking what Biden wants to do with immigration laws were grounds for impeachment—what does that have to do with Vice President Kamala Harris?

Democrats didn’t impeach Mike Pence because Pence didn’t spend months spreading the baseless voter fraud claims that resulted in a mob of MAGA rubes who don’t know anything about anything storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn a demonstrably legal and legitimate election. Democrats also didn’t try to impeach Pence because he wasn’t the one accused by a whistleblower of trying to influence the 2020 election by threatening the Ukrainian President if he didn’t investigate Hunter Biden during an alleged phone call that was corroborated by the acting Ambassador to Ukraine.

Jones didn’t mention on what grounds he could impeach Harris, but the reason it would need to be done for Trump to be president again is clear.

“According to the order of presidential succession, if both the president and vice president were removed from office, the speaker of the House would then become president,” Newsweek reported.

It’s also apparently true that one doesn’t actually have to be a member of the House of Representatives to be a house speakerone just needs to be nominated, according to Article I, section II of the U.S. Constitution.

I mean, it’s still a far-fetched plan, but the fact that it could possibly work indicates the Constitution can be dumb at times. Not as dumb as Jones, but dumb.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Tells Joe Rogan To Stop Apologizing For Racism, While Being A Racist Who Constantly Demands Apologies

Texas Mom Wants To Ban Michelle Obama Book Because It Depicts Donald Trump As A Bully

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

36 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4216959" align="alignnone" width="773"] Source: Twitter / Twitter[/caption] (opens in a new tabUPDATED: 8:40 a.m. ET, Jan. 7, 2022 -- While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening -- white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities -- are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic seemed to bring them out in hordes before the unfortunate phenomenon died down, but now they're coming back with a major vengeance. But one constant throughout it all has been how Karens keep getting immortalized on the viral videos in which they and their racism are unwittingly starring. MORE: The Most Outrageous ‘Karen’ Moments Of 2021 And so it followed that the new year began in part with a white woman violently attacking a Black man at a hotel in Brazil because he was served before she was. A bystander recorded the encounter on a video that showed a Black man minding his own business and standing at a counter in a Hilton hotel in Rio de Janiero on New Year’s Day as an out of control white woman overcome with anger had to be physically restrained because she couldn't comprehend a Black person being prioritized over her. But the Black man is a Hilton Diamond Member, which affords him perks and benefits that are not extended to hotel customers without that same status. That means he gets served first. And that explains why the white woman broke free of the men restraining her and lunged at the Black man and grabbed his head trying in vain to pull him away from the counter. Instead, the Black man -- knowing he can't hit a woman -- pivoted to her partner and literally punched him unconscious. Watch the prime example of Karening unfold below. https://twitter.com/monty_sexton/status/1477181245750755331?s=20   With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially amid ongoing protests against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one notorious Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird-watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the 2020 Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either. Many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Becky -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/765180603/videos/10163890984630604/ Listen to the 911 call "Ken" made reporting the "suspicious" delivery driver. https://twitter.com/Korbettmosesly/status/1373360737922347009?s=20 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' collective reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

GOP Hopeful Vernon Jones Plans To Make Trump President Again Without An Election, And It’s Theoretically Possible  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Local
LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Annapolis Man Charged With Shooting 2 Children Says…

Police said upwards of 20 people had gathered outside the suspect's home Saturday night and were harassing him for several…
04.25.43
A marijuana plant. Marijuana buds

Voters May Be Able To Vote For Marijuana…

Maryland lawmakers are debating a referendum bill that could place marijuana legalization on the November ballot.
04.22.43
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

16-Year-Old Boy Killed In South Baltimore Double Shooting

It happened outside the New Hanover Mart in south Baltimore at around 5:30 Monday evening. 
01.01.70
Photos
Close