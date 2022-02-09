Local
Sources: Husband Of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Killed In Case Of Mistaken Identity

Several sources are telling CBS Baltimore that the husband of a Baltimore Police lieutenant was killed because of mistaken identity.

They said James Blue was shot and killed because the suspect was wondering why he was just sitting in his car talking on the phone for so long. Blue was waiting for a refrigerator to be delivered at the time of his death.

Police are not commenting on that alleged motive.

Authorities did make a quick arrest in the case. Mervo High School student Sahiou Kargbo had been charged with Blue’s murder.

Baltimore , crime

