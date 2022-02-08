Local
New Baltimore City Council Legislation Would Turn Vacant Properties Into Affordable Housing

Source: ANNA GASSOT / Getty

The Baltimore City Council has introduced new legislation that would turn vacant properties into affordable housing.

The city has 15,000 vacant properties and the city owns 1,246 of them.

The “#HouseBaltimore” legislation package is now in its second phase which includes two bills. One bill would create a short-term rental assistance program for residents in certain job training or harm reduction programs. The second bill would make stronger inclusionary housing law for more affordable housing in Baltimore.

City Council President Nick Mosby said the city’s American Rescue Plan funding could help address the vacant properties. He’s encouraging residents to testify at a quarterly oversight hearing on the distribution of the funds by the City Council’s Ways and Means Committee on February 15.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore , Baltimore City Council

