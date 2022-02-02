Local
Fourth Victim Dies After Head-On Crash In Bel Air

Cracked Car Windshield

Source: James Noble / Getty

A 4th victim has died from injuries sustained during a head-on crash in Bel Air.

It happened at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday on the Bel Air Bypass on Route 1 near Rock Spring Road.

Maryland State Police said a Toyota RAV4 was heading north when the driver tried to pass another vehicle, crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a Honda Civic.

The Toyota then rolled over on its side and caught fire. Troopers were able to extinguish the flames and removed the Toyota’s driver and passengers.

The Honda’s driver and passenger, Craig and Allison Faunce, died at the scene. A Toyota passenger, 73-year-old Mary Catherine Blosse, also died at the scene.

The Toyota’s driver, 54-year-old Mary Yvonne Mejia, and a second passenger, 53-year-old Victoria Lynn Kendall of Baltimore, were taken to Shock Trauma.

Mejia later died of her injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

