Lockdown Issued At Morgan State University Due To Bomb Threat

Morgan State University

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Morgan State University is on lockdown due to a bomb threat it received at around 6:00 a.m..

The campus is closed for the day.

Classes will be held virtually and administrative duties will be completed via telework.

This is the second bomb threat to an HBCU in the past 24 hours.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Morgan State University

