After Being Called A ‘Liar’ Lowndes County Sheriff Offers $500,000 Reward In Kendrick Johnson Case

Nearly ten years after the killing of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson, authorities and his family is no closer to the resolution they want. After reopening Johnson’s case last year, Lowndes Co. Sheriff Ashley Paulk offered a reward of $500,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction for Johnson’s alleged murder.
Paulk’s offer of a reward comes after Johnson’s parents recently expressed their displeasure with his findings in the case. He told a local news station that he had been called a “liar” and because Johnson’s parents continue to claim their son was murdered.
Last week, the sheriff released a 16-page report finding no evidence of “foul play” affirming prior findings in the case. According to a copy of the report uploaded by local news WCTV, Paulk dismissed the idea of a cover-up or any conspiracy theories at the beginning of the report.
“Any person who looks at this case objectively would know that it would be impossible to conceal any evidence due to the involvement of so many agencies and investigators,” Paulk wrote. “The FBI states unequivocally in its investigation that there was no cover-up or conspiracy — letter of 12/23/2014.”
Paulk also stated that he found it “disturbing” that the case became a “witch hunt” after the original determination of no “foul play” was made. Speaking with local news, Paulk also seems to insinuate that a woman Department of Justice employee may have improperly influenced an earlier stage of the investigation.
He maintains that Johnson likely got stuck in the gym mats and suffocated while trying to retrieve personal items, possibly his shoes. According to Paulk’s investigation, the students commonly stored items in this area.
Toward the end of his report, the sheriff noted several issues that disturbed him about the case. Among the problems he cited was the former U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia allegedly on a first-name basis with a reporter at Ebony Magazine and a defamation lawsuit by the family of two of the accused students. As reported by the Chicago Tribune, Johnson Publishing settled with the family in 2020 for $500,000.
It’s unclear why Paulk decided to raise these particular issues in his review of the evidence. His report further claims that there was attempted coercion in the case with a text message in evidence telling someone to lie in their testimony. According to Paulk, the person telling the witness to lie was never questioned.
But for Johnson’s parents and many supporters, despite every insistence that Johnson’s death was an accident, the basic facts just simply don’t add up. The report’s findings that seem to suggest unethical (and possibly illegal) behavior on behalf of those supporting the Johnson family could be upsetting to read.
Speaking with a local CBS46 in Atlanta, Kenneth Johnson said he was not surprised the sheriff came to the conclusion he did. In his brief remarks, Kenneth Johnson said the sheriff’s department had a history of covering up deaths, citing the case of Willie James Williams.
Paulk was previously cleared in a civil suit arising from Williams’ death while in custody in 1998. Williams. At the time, Williams’ family accused Paulk of failing to render medical aid.
As of now, the Johnson family is no closer to having the answers they seek. The tragic story has also inspired a documentary, “Finding Kendrick Johnson,” directed by Jason Pollock and narrated by actress Jennifer Lewis. The documentary premiered last year on STARZ and raised several questions about what really happened in that high school gymnasium.
1. October 20191 of 47
2. November 2019
2 of 47
This video is from 11/17. Larry English called 911 on 11/18 and said he had a problem with "other people" the night before. This appears to show that day and is from English's attorney. There is no record of neighbors calling 911 this day, based off records from Glynn Co 911 pic.twitter.com/BXlyYEaBcL— Wright Gazaway (@WrightKATU) May 15, 2020
3. Dec. 20, 2019
3 of 47
Police told the homeowner where #AhmaudArbery was last seen to contact Greg McMichael if his cameras caught someone on his property. McMichael in turn gathered a posse & began hunting for Ahmaud, or someone who fit his description, catching up with him on 2/23/20– killing him. pic.twitter.com/BmlmW636f5— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 16, 2020
4. Dec. 20, 2019
4 of 47
This is the man that set the plan in motion that led to the murder of #AhmaudArbery.— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 18, 2020
ROBERT RASH is a Glynn County Police Officer.
He instructed a homeowner to contact Gregory McMichael to deal w/ trespassers.
McMichael and his son formed a posse and murdered Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/ZqZg567Agp
5. Feb. 11, 2020
5 of 47
Larry English’s attorney gave me this video from Feb 11. It shows the incident outlined in my story when Travis McMichael called 911 and saw someone in the home. On 2/23, he and his father thought the Abrery was who they saw on the 11th pic.twitter.com/C2gVJCJ3xQ— Wright Gazaway (@WrightKATU) May 14, 2020
6. Feb. 23Source:Getty 6 of 47
7. Feb. 27, 2020
7 of 47
This is the DA who blocked the arrest of 2 white supremacist TERRORISTS after they murdered an innocent black man execution style while he was jogging in his neighborhood— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) May 9, 2020
JACKIE JOHNSON NEEDS TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR OBSTRUCTING & ENDANGERING THE LIVES OF BLACK MEN
ARREST HER pic.twitter.com/ngSIEGMCq1
8. Feb. 27, 20208 of 47
9. Feb. 29, 2020Source:Getty 9 of 47
10. March 2020
10 of 47
If you’re wondering why no charges were initially filed on the murderers of #AhmaudArbery, it’s because D.A. George Barnhill immediately concluded Arbery was a criminal & that he attacked the men who were hunting him.— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) May 7, 2020
This is letter Barnhill sent to the Brunswick authorities pic.twitter.com/vsGCboful7
11. April 2, 2020
11 of 47
Police report sheds more light on Satilla Shores shooting https://t.co/Zi6YVGTkhK— The Brunswick News (@Brunswick_News) April 2, 2020
12. April 3, 2020
12 of 47
Georgia District Attorney George Barnhill’s letter justifying the murder of #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/Fat403OCkT— Jeff Gauvin (@JeffersonObama) May 7, 2020
13. April 1313 of 47
14. April 26, 2020
14 of 47
We’ll never know how often Black life is taken, justice denied:— Dr. Malinda S. Smith (@MalindaSmith) May 9, 2020
“Two Weapons, a Chase, a Killing and No Charges.
A 25-year-old man running through a Georgia neighborhood ended up dead. A prosecutor argued that the pursuers should not be arrested” @nytimes https://t.co/pJA6kSK6cj
15. April 28, 2020
15 of 47
Stand with us and demand that Ahmaud’s murders are charged in his death. They are not immune from prosecution and should be tried for murder. #IRunWithMaud pic.twitter.com/tb57wtfNE4— Georgia NAACP (@Georgia_NAACP) April 28, 2020
16. May 5, 202016 of 47
17. May 5, 202017 of 47
18. May 7, 2020
18 of 47
The arrest of murderers Gregory and Travis McMichael.#JusticeForAhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/Cb6pqZRKdO— TaiLotus🥂 (@tnycngozi) May 8, 2020
19. May 8, 202019 of 47
20. May 8, 2020
20 of 47
On what would have been his 26th birthday, people were jogging 2.23 miles in his honor to signify the date he was killed by Gregory and Travis McMichael, who racially profiled and shot the jogger in Brunswick, Georgia. #IrunwithMaud #IRunwithAhmaudhttps://t.co/V2KuBaeKjx— NewsOne (@newsone) May 9, 2020
21. May 9, 2020Source:Getty 21 of 47
22. May 10, 2020
22 of 47
NBC’s @ReporterBlayne spoke with AG Chris Carr about why he made call to request the U.S. DOJ to step in to investigate the handling of Ahmaud Arbery case. #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/mWNSwZIrl2— Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) May 12, 2020
23. May 11, 2020
23 of 47
Another huge WIN for #JusticeForAhmaud! At the family’s demand— a special prosecutor will replace Tom Durden the S. GA prosecutor that sat on the case until video of Ahmaud’s murder was leaked. Joyette Holmes is out of @cobbcountygovt. Her office is being reviewed for conflicts. pic.twitter.com/rcuQ7UPOfE— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 11, 2020
24. May 12, 2020Source:Twitter 24 of 47
25. May 13, 2020
25 of 47
“Ahmaud, I am so sorry. I should have stopped them,” reads the note. “I am so sorry.” The card was not signed by a name and no more information or context was provided, including when the card was left there. https://t.co/nzzY5aNple— NewsOne (@newsone) May 14, 2020
26. May 14, 2020Source:Getty 26 of 47
27. May 18, 2020
27 of 47
Because this story wasn't bad enough now we discover Lindsay McMichael, the daughter and sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s alleged killers, posted a picture of Ahmaud’s deceased body to snapchat pic.twitter.com/RwTwzrAXAG— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) May 19, 2020
28. May 18, 202028 of 47
29. May 20, 2020Source:Getty 29 of 47
30. May 20, 2020
30 of 47
Today, the GA Congressional Delegation co-signed a letter to U.S. AG William Barr and Asst AG Eric Dreiband, encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://t.co/8FcMZEEKWF— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 20, 2020
31. May 21, 2020Source:WJAX 31 of 47
32. May 25, 2020
32 of 47
NEW: Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery's parents announce that the Department of Justice will be investigating Arbery's killing and why it took so long to arrest the people responsible. See their statement here: pic.twitter.com/yfcnrT5SjV— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) May 26, 2020
33. June 2020
33 of 47
Reports of a photo op with the president or standing with the White House during the EO signing are false.— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) June 16, 2020
Show me the civil rights leaders who are upset about families making a direct appeal for federal intervention after the murder of their loved one & I’ll show you a clown. pic.twitter.com/GXR5arB8Mz
34. June 17, 2020Source:WJAX 34 of 47
35. November 2020Source:Getty 35 of 47
36. December 2020
36 of 47
William ‘Roddie’ Bryan tried to publicly absolve himself of having any part in Ahmaud Arbery’s modern-day lynching, but this newly released bodycam footage confirms what we long suspected: He clearly used his truck to block Ahmaud's escape from the McMichaels! pic.twitter.com/UAms4LYS28— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 15, 2020
37. January 2021Source:Getty 37 of 47
38. February 2021Source:Getty 38 of 47
39. Feb. 23, 2021Source:Getty 39 of 47
40. April 2021Source:Getty 40 of 47
41. May 2021Source:Getty 41 of 47
42. September 2021
42 of 47
This is the mugshot of disgraced District Attorney Jackie Johnson who was just arrested today for her role in the coverup of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/OKF2xKkV3Z— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) September 8, 2021
43. October 2021Source:Getty 43 of 47
44. November 11, 2021Source:Getty 44 of 47
45. November 11, 2021
45 of 47
Gough is big mad because Al Sharpton sat in the courtroom yesterday.— Serene🦉 (@MythSerene) November 11, 2021
He literally says, "We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here-"
Then something abt Jesse Jackson?
"If a bunch of folks came in here dressed like Col Sanders w/ white masks..."
WTF Gough? #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/GZUb4dNwRJ
46. November 24, 2021
46 of 47
Justice for #AhmaudArbery— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 24, 2021
Thank God. pic.twitter.com/9g4pP04elo
47. January 7, 2022
47 of 47
BREAKING: Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of #AhmaudArbery.— AJ+ (@ajplus) January 7, 2022
The McMichaels do not have possibility of parole, while Bryan is eligible in 30 years. pic.twitter.com/RDTha8psdl
