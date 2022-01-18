Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-18-2022]

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The 52 Week Experience

Business Description: Pen the positive with the 52 week experience.

Business Website: https://www.the52weekexperience.com/

Social Media: @the52weekexperience on Instagram

NinaB Events

Business Description: Be a guest at your own events by letting NBBHS Events do the work.

Business Website: https://www.nbbhsevents.com/

Social Media: @nbbhsevents on Instagram

Sassys Trinkets

Business Description: Personalize Your Lifestyle! Personalized apparel, home decor, trinkets & more!

Business Website: https://www.sassystrinkets.com/

Social Media: @trinketsandconfections on Instagram and Sassy’s Trinkets on Facebook.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: