‘Not From Natural Causes’: Glenn Foster’s Autopsy Suggests Evidence Of ‘Strangulation’ Before Dying In Police Custody, Ben Crump’s Legal Team Says

An autopsy performed on a former professional football player who was found dead in an Alabama jail earlier this month suggested that he may have been strangled or suffered trauma to his neck before he died in police custody, according to the legal team that has taken up his case.
Glenn Foster Jr. died on Dec. 6, two days after he was arrested for driving at a rate that was around double the 45 mph speed limit, according to statements from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The 31-year-old former NFL player was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempt to elude.
MORE: Ben Crump To Sue Louisiana Over Claims ‘Wealthy White Men’ Raped Black Children In The State’s Care
Foster’s father told the Washington Post that his son had an “altercation” behind bars On Dec. 5 and was ultimately found unresponsive when the prisoner arrived at a different corrections facility where he was transported on Dec. 6.
Those reports suggest Foster may have simply had a jail fight. But civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the lawyers working with him on Foster’s case said that according to Dr. Michael Baden, an internationally renowned medical examiner who performed an independent autopsy, there could be more to the in-custody death.
“Glenn Foster Jr.’s death, while in the Pickens County Sheriff’s custody and care, was not from natural causes as the independent autopsy suggests there was some evidence of neck compressions and strangulation,” Crump, and co-counsels Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann and Robert F. “Bobby” DiCello said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. “As we continue to investigate the case, we are learning that Mr. Foster’s death in Pickens County appears to be part of a disturbing trend of Black men dying while in the custody of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.”
Crump’s legal team also said they’re working to hold someone accountable for Foster’s death.
“Keeping people in your custody alive is literally the lowest bar we can set for a law enforcement agency, and is something that the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office failed to do. Pickens County owes the family the truth relating to Mr. Foster’s tragic death,” the statement continued. “These findings are deeply concerning and demand a full and transparent investigation into what happened to Glenn Foster Jr. and how he lost his life. We will not stop until we get answers and justice for Glenn, his family, and the community.”
Foster’s father said his son had previously experienced “manic” episodes and said his son was “uncooperative” and “not being reasonable” when they spoke on the phone while he was in jail.
“You could tell he was not his normal self,” Glenn Foster Sr. told CNN last week. NOLA.com reported that Foster had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder ten years earlier.
Contrary to the attorneys’ statement, it’s not just Black men who are mysteriously turning up dead while in the custody of American law enforcement. Aside from the high-profile death of Sandra Bland, whose 2015 death in a Texas jail made international headlines for its stunning lack of accountability, there are too many other instances where Black women have suffered a similar fate.
It was only in July when a 23-year-old mother died after spending more than a month in an Indiana jail while being held on charges from an alleged robbery and high-speed chase. After being transferred to a hospital, Ta’Neasha Chappell was found dead and her “face was swollen and beaten,” Sam Aguiar, a Louisville-based attorney representing Chappell’s family, said at the time. “They won’t explain why they ignored Ta’Neasha’s medical needs during the 24 hours leading up to her death, despite her constant vomiting and rising fever,” added Aguiar, who was part of the legal team that helped secure Breonna Taylor’s family a record police settlement.
1. Shirley McBay, mathematician, 86
1 of 93
Shirley McBay in Ebony magazine (1974) pic.twitter.com/x62uilqEM9— Patrick McCray (@LeapingRobot) December 15, 2021
2. Demaryius Thomas, former NFL star, 33Source:Getty 2 of 93
3. Rhonda Stubbins White, actress, 60Source:Getty 3 of 93
4. Barry Harris, jazz pianist, 91Source:Getty 4 of 93
5. Robbie ShakespeareSource:Getty 5 of 93
6. Greg Tate, writer and cultural critic, 64Source:Getty 6 of 93
7. Virgil Abloh, fashion designer, 41Source:Getty 7 of 93
8. Lee Elder, professional golfer, 87Source:Getty 8 of 93
9. Antwain Fowler, internet celebrity, 6Source:iOne Digital 9 of 93
10. Young Dolph, rapper, 36Source:Getty 10 of 93
11. W. Sterling Cary, first African American to lead National Council of Churches, 94
11 of 93
W. Sterling Cary, a minister who became the first African American to lead the National Council of Churches and who used his pulpit for decades in pursuit of racial and social justice, died Nov. 14 at his home in Flossmoor, Ill. He was 94.😢 pic.twitter.com/YemV7hkFA6— Sumner (@diamondlass99) November 18, 2021
12. Alpo Martinez, infamous former drug dealer, 55Source:Twitter 12 of 93
13. Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band co-founder, 73Source:Getty 13 of 93
14. Jovita Moore, broadcast TV news anchor, 53Source:Getty 14 of 93
15. Agnes Tirop, Olympic long distance runner, 25Source:Getty 15 of 93
16. Melvin van Peebles, filmmaker and movie director, 89Source:Getty 16 of 93
17. Anthony "A.J." Johnson, comedian and actor, 56Source:Instagram.com/therealajjohnson 17 of 93
18. Michael K. Williams, actor, 54Source:Getty 18 of 93
19. Carl Bean, gay preacher, 77
19 of 93
🧵More sad news fam...HIV/AIDS activist Archbishop Carl Bean, the founder of Minority AIDS Project and Unity Fellowship Church--often nicknamed the Black gay church for being the country's 1st Black church affirming of the #LGBTQ community has transitioned and is now an ancestor. pic.twitter.com/r5bOBhyPtj— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) September 7, 2021
20. Jacob Desvarieux, guitarist, 65Source:Getty 20 of 93
21. Fuquan Johnson, comedian, 42Source:Getty 21 of 93
22. Greg Leaks, tv personality, 66Source:Getty 22 of 93
23. Hissène Habré, former president of Chad, 79Source:Getty 23 of 93
24. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 24 of 93
25. Steve "Zumbi" Gaines, rapper, 49Source:Getty 25 of 93
26. Cameron Burrell, track star and Carl Lewis' godson, 26Source:Getty 26 of 93
27. Paul Johnson, house music DJ, 5027 of 93
28. Bob Moses, civil rights leader, 86Source:Getty 28 of 93
29. Rachael Oniga, Nollywood actress, 64
29 of 93
Nigeria has lost an absolute veteran & iconic actress - RIP Rachel Oniga 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/zD3VhRQpyK— ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨🏁 (@therealdaddymo1) July 31, 2021
30. Glen Ford, veteran journalist and Black Agenda Report founder, 71Source:LinkedIn 30 of 93
31. Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, 99Source:Getty 31 of 93
32. Biz Markie, hip-hop legend, 57Source:Getty 32 of 93
33. Charlie Robinson, actor, 75Source:Getty 33 of 93
34. Matima "Swavy" Miller, social media star, 19Source:GoFundMe 34 of 93
35. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 35 of 93
36. Abdalelah Haroun, track and field star, 24Source:Getty 36 of 93
37. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
37 of 93
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
38. Martha White, civil rights activist, 99Source:Twitter 38 of 93
39. Sanyika Shakur ("Monster" Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
39 of 93
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2021
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
40. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 40 of 93
41. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 41 of 93
42. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 42 of 93
43. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 43 of 93
44. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 44 of 93
45. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 45 of 93
46. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 46 of 93
47. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 47 of 93
48. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 48 of 93
49. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
49 of 93
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
50. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 50 of 93
51. Antron Pippen, 33
51 of 93
52. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 52 of 93
53. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 53 of 93
54. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 54 of 93
55. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 55 of 93
56. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 56 of 93
57. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 57 of 93
58. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 58 of 93
59. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 59 of 93
60. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 60 of 93
61. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8161 of 93
62. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 62 of 93
63. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
63 of 93
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
64. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
64 of 93
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
65. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 65 of 93
66. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 66 of 93
67. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 67 of 93
68. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 68 of 93
69. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 69 of 93
70. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 70 of 93
71. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 71 of 93
72. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 72 of 93
73. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 73 of 93
74. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 74 of 93
75. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 75 of 93
76. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 76 of 93
77. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 77 of 93
78. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 78 of 93
79. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
79 of 93
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
80. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 80 of 93
81. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 81 of 93
82. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 82 of 93
83. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 83 of 93
84. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 84 of 93
85. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 85 of 93
86. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 86 of 93
87. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 87 of 93
88. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 89 of 93
90. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 90 of 93
91. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
91 of 93
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
92. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 92 of 93
93. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 93 of 93
