Towson University Student Found Dead In Dorm

An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old Towson University student was found dead on campus in his dorm room.

Merbin Andres “Dre” Carattini was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon. It’s not clear how Carattini died, but the school said there was no threat to the campus at any time.

Baltimore County Police are investigating the death. The school is supporting the investigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Towson University Student Found Dead In Dorm

The school said there was no threat to the campus at any time. 
