Heavy Fire Damages Four East Baltimore Rowhomes, Firefighter Injured

A heavy fire damaged four rowhomes in East Baltimore Wednesday night. According to Baltimore Fire, a firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters responded around 9 p.m. to the fire at the 700 block of East 21 Street. Fire was showing from every floor of a vacant house. It spread to at least three neighboring homes, which were occupied.

The firefighter that was hurt was hospitalized. But, his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Source: CBS Baltimore

