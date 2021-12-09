Local
HomeLocal

Heavy Fire Damages Four East Baltimore Rowhomes, Firefighter Injured

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Orange Dancing Flame

Source: Photograph by Dann McKenzie- http://www.fineartphoto.ca / Getty

A heavy fire damaged four rowhomes in East Baltimore Wednesday night. According to Baltimore Fire, a firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters responded around 9 p.m. to the fire at the 700 block of East 21 Street. Fire was showing from every floor of a vacant house. It spread to at least three neighboring homes, which were occupied.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The firefighter that was hurt was hospitalized. But, his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: 3 Dead, Several Hurt Including Children After East Baltimore Fire

See Also: Dirt Biker Collides With Fire Truck In Southwest Baltimore, Dies

East Baltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Orange Dancing Flame

Heavy Fire Damages Four East Baltimore Rowhomes, Firefighter…

A heavy fire damaged four rowhomes in East Baltimore Wednesday night.
01.01.70
Euronet ATM

ATM Stolen In Smash & Grab In Howard…

The suspects took off with the ATM filled with $8,000. 
01.01.70
Pre school teacher helping children to put on shoes indoors in cloakroom at nursery, coronavirus concept.

Maryland Board Of Education Sets New Rule That…

Before the new rule can go into effect, it must be approved by the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative,…
01.01.70
Photos
Close