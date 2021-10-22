Dirt Biker Collides With Fire Truck In Southwest Baltimore, Dies

An investigation is underway into a fatal dirt bike crash in southwest Baltimore.
It happened at the intersection of West Pratt and South Payson streets Thursday. While on the scene, crews found a victim trapped.
Police tell CBS Baltimore a fire truck was responding to a fire with lights and sirens on when it collided with a man on a dirt bike.
The driver of that bike was pronounced dead on the scene.
