Man Killed In Northwest Baltimore Thursday Night

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore Police are searching for the gunman behind an overnight shooting in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers were called to Reisterstown Road near Ulman Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. for a shooting.

When they got there, they found an unidentified man shot in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital, but he did not survive.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To remain anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Baltimore Police Make An Arrest In Murder Of Church Employee

