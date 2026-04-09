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Kid Balloon Talks Baltimore Murals, Viral Art & Future Plans

WATCH: Kid Balloon Talks Viral Art, Baltimore Roots & Spreading Joy Through Murals

Published on April 9, 2026

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Baltimore’s creative scene continues to shine, and one name you’ve probably seen trending across your timeline is Kid Balloon.

The visual artist and creative director recently pulled up to 92Q to chop it up with Persia Nicole, giving listeners a deeper look into the meaning behind his viral artwork and growing impact across the city.

Known for his signature balloon-head characters and bold, colorful murals, Kid Balloon has worked with major brands and organizations including Hennessy, Baltimore City Hall, Broccoli City Festival, and even a street favorite, Timberland. But one of his most talked-about recent projects is his mural in Harlem Park as part of the Orioles’ Birdland Murals series.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said about seeing his work become a lasting part of the community. “It’s kind of surreal… but seeing people react to it in real time, that’s what it’s all about. Spreading joy and celebration.”

Kid Balloon Talks Viral Art, Baltimore Roots & Spreading Joy Through Murals
Source: Kid Ballon / Courtesy Of Kid Balloon

The Baltimore native says his work is rooted in helping people reconnect with their inner child. Whether it’s kids passing by daily or adults stopping mid-drive to take it all in, his goal is simple, make people smile.

“I’ve literally seen someone slam on brakes just to look at the art,” he shared. “Sometimes as adults, you get caught up in responsibilities. It’s cool to see something that makes you feel good again.”

His Birdland mural reflects that same energy, featuring a young girl dreaming of flight surrounded by Orioles-inspired imagery, a visual reminder that dreaming never stops.

Looking ahead, Kid Balloon teased upcoming collaborations, including a merch drop with DTLR and potential partnerships still under wraps.

WATCH: Kid Balloon Talks Viral Art, Baltimore Roots & Spreading Joy Through Murals was originally published on 92q.com

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