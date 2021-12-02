Local
Baltimore Cancels New Year's Eve Fireworks Show For The Second Year In A Row

Baltimore City has pulled the plug on its New Year’s Eve Spectacular for the second year in a row.

Deputy Mayor for Community and Economic Development Ted Carter said the cancelation had to do with the costs and logistical challenges involved with hosting the annual event.

“As much as we would like to kick off the New Year with a fireworks celebration, after reviewing the logistics, costs, and other considerations given our recent Labor Day fireworks event, the City has decided not to proceed with fireworks this New Year,” Carter said.

Last year, the event, which is held in the Inner Harbor, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, which produces the event, said it stands by the city’s decision.

Source: CBS Baltimore

