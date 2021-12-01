National
HomeNational

Clarence Avant’s Wife, Jacqueline Avant, Shot and Killed In Home Invasion

Violence found the music legend at home.

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Premiere of Showtime’s ‘Hitsville: The Making of Motown’

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Tragedy has struck the home of legendary music executive Clarence Avant. The Black Godfather’s wife, Jacqueline Avant, was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at the Avant’s home in Trousdale Estates, near Beverly Hills, around 2:30 am (Dec. 1).

According to TMZ,  Beverly Hills PD received a call about a home invasion and someone had been shot. But Jackie Avant had already been rushed to a hospital by the time the cops arrived on the scene. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead.

According to NBC Los Angeles, homicide detectives are at the scene. Reportedly there was security in the home. The shooter shot at security and Mrs. Avant. Clarence Avant, who was just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, was also in the home but he was not hurt.

Jacqueline Avant was 81 years old and the couple has been married since 1967 and have two daughters. Rest in peace.

This story is developing.

Clarence Avant’s Wife, Jacqueline Avant, Shot and Killed In Home Invasion  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Low Angle View Of Firework Display At Night

Baltimore Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show For…

Last year, the event, which is held in the Inner Harbor, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 
03.27.96
Fibre optic broadband

Baltimore Mayor To Use $35 Million Of Federal…

Mayor Brandon Scott said the city's long-term goal is to close the digital divide by 2030. 
01.01.70
LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Baltimore County Police Officer Shoots At Driver Trying…

One officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
01.01.70
Photos
Close