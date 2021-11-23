National
HomeNational

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Malcolm X Speaking at Rally

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported the NYPD.

The 56-year-old Shabazz was found unconscious and unresponsive by her daughter just before 5pm.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Sadly, a year old older than she was, her father,  Malcom X was killed 57 years ago in the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will Be Exonerated Decades Later

The city’s medical examiner responded to the scene, and reported that the death did not seem suspicious. However, the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Stay tuned for updates.

 

 

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment  was originally published on classixphilly.com

Malcolm X

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Anthony Westerman

Former Baltimore County Police Officer Found Guilty of…

A former Baltimore County police officer found responsible for the the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman has been sentenced…
01.01.70
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Man Shot Near Coppin State University

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 
01.01.70
Defocused Image Of Illuminated Lights At Night

Juvenile Shot Outside A Shopping Center In Middle…

The condition of a juvenile remains unknown Monday after they were shot Sunday outside of a shopping center in Middle…
01.16.90
Photos
Close