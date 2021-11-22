Local
HomeLocal

Juvenile Shot Outside A Shopping Center In Middle River

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Defocused Image Of Illuminated Lights At Night

Source: Timothy Abero / EyeEm / Getty

The condition of a juvenile remains unknown Monday after they were shot Sunday outside of a shopping center in Middle River.

According to Baltimore County Police, the victim was shot at around 4:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of Eastern Boulevard, outside of the Geresbeck’s Food Market.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

They were taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

Source: WBAL-TV

See Also: 13-Year-Old Girl Shot & Killed In West Baltimore

See Also: Woman’s Body Found In Burning Car With Gunshot Wounds

See Also: More Than 30 People Shot In One Week Prompts City Leaders To Issue New Crime Plan

baltimore county , crime , Middle River

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Defocused Image Of Illuminated Lights At Night

Juvenile Shot Outside A Shopping Center In Middle…

The condition of a juvenile remains unknown Monday after they were shot Sunday outside of a shopping center in Middle…
01.16.90
Flames Burning

3 Dead, Several Hurt Including Children After East…

Three people are dead and 6 hurt, including children, after a row home fire in East Baltimore.
01.06.90
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

13-Year-Old Girl Shot & Killed In West Baltimore

Baltimore Police are looking for the gunman behind a shooting that left a 13-year-old girl dead Thursday night.
01.01.70
Photos
Close