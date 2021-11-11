Baltimore-Area Mail Service Below National Standard According To USPS Audit

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Missing mail is pilling up in the Baltimore area.

According to a 26-page audit, the Baltimore region has the second-highest number of missing mail inquiries in the country. It’s also more than three times the national average.

The audit was requested by members of Maryland’s congressional delegation. It covered the 92 weeks spanning Oct. 4, 2019, through July 2, 2021, and involved the Dundalk, Essex, Rosedale, Parkville, Middle River, Loch Raven, Clifton East End Statin, Druid Station and Carroll Station post offices.

Management said the main problem is a lack of staff. But, according to the audit, management is not reporting delayed mail accurately and not updating the rolls so when carriers quit or were fired, no one knew when to hire replacements.

Lawmakers said they are not surprised by the findings, pledging to ensure that recommendations are followed. They are also calling for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to be removed from his post.

