Local
HomeLocal

Triple Shooting Under Investigation In Owings Mills

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Crime is on the rise in Baltimore County and the latest incident is leaving citizens concerned. Baltimore County Police are investigating a triple shooting in Owings Mills.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Gwynnswood Road. Three people were shot and as of Monday, two of them remain in the hospital.

Baltimore County is just one homicide away from tying its record, set in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Police cite a number of factors for the rise in crime.

Related Stories

“A high percentage of our cases stem from behavioral health,” said Joy Stewart. “We’ve also had two shootings with multiple victims.”

Baltimore County Police said they clear about 70% of homicides.

Anyone with information about Sunday night’s shooting is urged to call police.

Source: CBS Baltimore

baltimore county , crime , owings mills

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Triple Shooting Under Investigation In Owings Mills

Baltimore County is just one homicide away from tying its record, set in 2019.
09.05.83
Maryland State Flag

Maryland Legislative Maps Redrawn, Hogan Calls Special Session…

The special session begins on December 6. 
08.26.83
President Joe Biden delivers remarks

President Biden Visiting Port Of Baltimore This Week

The President last visited Baltimore in October for a town hall at Center Stage. 
01.01.70
Photos
Close