President Biden Visiting Port Of Baltimore This Week

President Joe Biden delivers remarks

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

President Joe Biden is heading to Baltimore this week.

According to the White House, the President will travel to the Port of Baltimore Wednesday. He’s expected to talk about the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure deal and how it will upgrade our nation’s ports and strengthen supply chains to prevent disruption.

The President last visited Baltimore in October for a town hall at Center Stage.

Source: CBS Baltimore

The President last visited Baltimore in October for a town hall at Center Stage. 
01.01.70
